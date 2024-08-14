Independence Day 2024: 7 Historical Sites To Explore In Delhi

By: Rahul M | August 14, 2024
India's capital city, Delhi, is known for its historical sites. On this Independence Day, plan your trip to these places, which are mentioned in the next slides.
Canva
The India Gate is one of the most visited spots in Delhi. The war memorial is situated near the Kartavya path
Canva
Humayun Tomb is a UNESCO World Heritage Site which was built by Mughal Emperor's wife, Biga Begum.
Qutub Minar, the tallest tower in India, comes under the UNESCO World Heritage Site and is one of the best places to visit in Delhi. The splendid site is dedicated to Qutub ud-Din Aibak.
Canva
The Red Fort, built by Shah Jahan of red sandstone, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the major tourist attractions in the city.
Canva
Jama Masjid, located in India's capital, is the largest mosque in the world. This remarkable structure holds immense religious significance in Islam. The mosque's decoration with red sandstone and marble is a sight not to be missed.
Canva
Jantar Mantar is another place to visit in Delhi that you should not miss if you want to explore the city.
Canva
Tughlakabad Fort is a blend of historical and natural sites. The ruined fort provides beautiful views of its surroundings
Thanks For Reading!