IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In Bhutan During Monsoon

By: Rahul M | July 04, 2024
Bhutan is one of the most popular countries in the world. The country is nestled with greenery, mountains, rivers and monasteries. Take a look at some of the places you can visit in the country during monsoon.
If you want to explore the whole country, Punakha Dzong is where you should start your journey.
Paro Valley in Bhutan is another place to explore. It's a must-visit place, especially for nature lovers.
Haa Valley is a hidden gem in Bhutan. It provides mesmerising views of the surroundings.
Trashigang is a beautiful town known for its culture and spectacular views of the majestic mountains, valleys and lush greenery.
Chelela Pass, or Chele La, is situated in the heart of Bhutan, surrounded by Paro and Haa valleys. Escape the hustling and bustling of city life, explore the landmarks, and enjoy the view of the Himalayan range.
Paro Chhu is a serene river that you should not miss while traveling the country. The mesmerising river is a lifeline to numerous flora and fauna.
For the adventurous traveler, Punakha Valley offers the perfect opportunity for trekking, nestled between the Mo Chhu River and Pho Chhu.
