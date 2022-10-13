Ind vs Thai: Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma power India to 8th consecutive Women's Asia Cup final 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2022
India crushed Thailand by 74 runs to enter the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022
The win over Thailand took India to their eighth straight Asia Cup final
The match took place in Bangladesh's Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Thailand won the toss & opted to bowl in the semi-final against India
India scored 148 runs with 6 wickets in 20 overs
Thailand knocked itself out of all its wickets with 74 runs on board
Chasing the target, Thailand were never in the hunt as they lost wickets at regular intervals
Deepti Sharma bowled a fiery spell as she took 3 crucial wickets of Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham and Sornnarin Tippoch in consecutive overs
India earlier defeated Thailand in the league stage where they just scored 37 runs in 15.1 overs
After this exemplary win, all eyes are set on final which will take place on October 15 in Bangladesh's Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
