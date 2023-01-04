IND vs SL 1st T20: Shivam Mavi, Axar Patel shines as India register thrilling 2-run win over Sri Lanka, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 04, 2023
Debutant Shivam Mavi's four-wicket haul and Axar Patel's thrilling spell in the last over guided India to a 2-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday
Sri Lanka needed four runs of the last ball to win. However, the duo of Chamika Karunaratne and Dilshan Madushanka failed to take their team home as Madushanka was run out on the last delivery, handing two-wicket victory to India. Chasing a target of 163, Sri Lanka could make 160 runs
In a dream debut, Mavi bagged 4 wickets conceding 22 runs in 4 overs while Umran Malik and Harshal Patel scalped two wickets each
Mavi also became just the third player to take a four-wicket haul in men's T20I debut for India
The Men in Blue have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka scored the highest for his team with 45 of 27 balls
Earlier, put into bat the Indian team got off to a flying start as wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan slammed 17 runs in the very first over
Sri Lankan bowlers bowled tightly and did not allow Indian batters to score runs freely
India reached the triple-figure mark in 15 overs. With India desperately needing a partnership Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel did exactly that. The duo put on 50 runs for the sixth wicket in just 28 balls. These two took India's total beyond the 150-run mark in 19.1 overs
India went on to score 162/5 in 20 overs with Hooda scoring 41 runs off 23 balls hitting four sixes while Axar scored 31 off 20 balls.
