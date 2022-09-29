Ind vs SA, 1st T20: Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar blow away Proteas for easy win, Rohit & Co lead series 1-0

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 29, 2022

Temba Bavuma (0) was nicely set up by Chahar with stock outswingers, which the skipper left alone before a banana inswinger had him bowled through the gate

India pacer Deepak Chahar Chahar made it three ducks in five balls for South Africa as Tristan Stubbs tried to cut a short and wide ball over point, but gave a simple catch

Quinton de Kock (1) in his bid to get a move-on dragged one back onto the stumps

Arshdeep Singh finished with figures of 3/32 n 4 overs

David Miller played an atrocious shot across the line that got him castled

Keshav Maharaj scored 41 to steady SA innings

Maharaj’s dismisal ended the SA fight against dominant Indian bowlers

KL Rahul scored a fighting 50 to power India to victory

Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten 50

With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series

