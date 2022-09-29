Ind vs SA, 1st T20: Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar blow away Proteas for easy win, Rohit & Co lead series 1-0

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 29, 2022
Temba Bavuma (0) was nicely set up by Chahar with stock outswingers, which the skipper left alone before a banana inswinger had him bowled through the gate
India pacer Deepak Chahar Chahar made it three ducks in five balls for South Africa as Tristan Stubbs tried to cut a short and wide ball over point, but gave a simple catch
Quinton de Kock (1) in his bid to get a move-on dragged one back onto the stumps
Arshdeep Singh finished with figures of 3/32 n 4 overs
David Miller played an atrocious shot across the line that got him castled
Keshav Maharaj scored 41 to steady SA innings
Maharaj’s dismisal ended the SA fight against dominant Indian bowlers
KL Rahul scored a fighting 50 to power India to victory
Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten 50
With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series
Thanks For Reading!