Virat Kohli gets his mojo back in India's series win v Aus; Men in Blue break Pakistan's T20I record

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2022

India won the toss and decided to field

PTI

All-rounder Cameron Green and Tim David were top contributors of Australia

PTI

Axar Patel again bowled a fiery spell snaring three wickets of Aaron Finch, Josh Inglis and Matthew Wade

PTI

Australia gave a target for 187 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs

PTI

India scored 187 runs with 4 wickets in 19.5 overs

PTI

Bowler Daniel Sams took two crucial wickets of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli

PTI

While hitting a brilliant 69, Suryakumar Yadav became the highest scorer in T20 this year. He also bagged the man of the match award

PTI

Virat Kohli's knock of 63 runs and Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 69 runs, helped India claim victory

PTI

Team India won the final T20I by 6 wickets, to claim the three-match T20I series. They also broke the record for most wins in calendar year held by Pakistan with 20

