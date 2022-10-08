Ind vs Pak: Harmanpreet Kaur-led side suffers shock loss to archrivals, batting experiment fails

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2022
Indian team suffered a 13-run loss to archrivals Pakistan in Aisa Cup 2022
PTI
The match took place in Bangladesh's Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
PTI
Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first
Pakistan gave a target of 137 runs with 6 wickets in 20 overs
The 76-run partnership of Nidar Dar and Bismah Maroof off 58 balls proved very beneficial for Pakistan
India knocked itself out at 124 runs in 19.4 over
PTI
It is Pakistan's 1st win in six years over India
Indian batters failed to stitch a meaningful partnership and kept losing wickets at regular intervals
PTI
Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday blamed their shock loss to Pakistan on rejigged batting order
PTI
Thanks For Reading!