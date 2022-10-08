Ind vs Pak: Harmanpreet Kaur-led side suffers shock loss to archrivals, batting experiment fails

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2022

Indian team suffered a 13-run loss to archrivals Pakistan in Aisa Cup 2022

PTI

The match took place in Bangladesh's Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

PTI

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first

Twitter

Pakistan gave a target of 137 runs with 6 wickets in 20 overs

Twitter

The 76-run partnership of Nidar Dar and Bismah Maroof off 58 balls proved very beneficial for Pakistan

Twitter

India knocked itself out at 124 runs in 19.4 over

PTI

It is Pakistan's 1st win in six years over India

Twitter

Indian batters failed to stitch a meaningful partnership and kept losing wickets at regular intervals

PTI

Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday blamed their shock loss to Pakistan on rejigged batting order

PTI

