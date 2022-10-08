Arun Bali Funeral in Pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2022
Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away on Friday (Oct 7) at his residence in Mumbai
He was admitted to a hospital earlier this year as he was suffering with Myasthenia gravis
The funeral took place in Andheri
Friends and family of the late actor were present to pay respects
Arun Bali's family were seen performing the cremation ritual
The funeral was held around noon with the late actor's family and friends
Members of the television fraternity were seen paying tributes at the last rites rituals
Family of the actor were seen distraught during the ritual ceremony
Late actor's friend Virendra Saxena came to pay homage
Actors such as Raja Murad and Jitendra Trehan paid condolences to the deceased
