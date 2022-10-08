Arun Bali Funeral in Pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2022

Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away on Friday (Oct 7) at his residence in Mumbai

He was admitted to a hospital earlier this year as he was suffering with Myasthenia gravis

The funeral took place in Andheri

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Friends and family of the late actor were present to pay respects

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arun Bali's family were seen performing the cremation ritual

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The funeral was held around noon with the late actor's family and friends

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Members of the television fraternity were seen paying tributes at the last rites rituals

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Family of the actor were seen distraught during the ritual ceremony

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Late actor's friend Virendra Saxena came to pay homage

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Actors such as Raja Murad and Jitendra Trehan paid condolences to the deceased

Photo by Viral Bhayani

