Ind vs Eng: India suffers humiliating exit from T20 World Cup, England set up final against Pakistan in Melbourne

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2022

India suffered a shocking 10-wicket loss at the hands of England in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval

England won the toss and opted to bowl against India

India scored 168-6 in 20 overs

Hardik Pandya was the top contributor for India scoring 63 off 33 balls

Virat Kohli became the first player to smash 4,000 runs in T20I cricket as he scored 50 off 40 balls

England made a mockery of the chase as they romped home with four overs to spare

Alex Hales (86) and Jos Buttler (80) conjured commanding fifties during their unbroken opening stand

Alex Hales was awarded the man of the match for his splendid powerplay performance

England will now compete in the finals against Pakistan at MCG on November 13

