IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2: Ben Duckett And Ravichandran Ashwin Shine To Leave Match In Balance

By: Aakash Singh | February 16, 2024
After two wickets in the first hour of day 2, Dhruv Jurel and R Ashwin took control of the proceedings. The pair added 77 to take India's total past 400.
Umpire Joel Wilson had repeatedly warned Ashwin not to run on the middle of the pitch. Eventually, Wilson slapped India with a penalty of 5 runs.
Jasprit Bumrah played a cameo of 26 off 28 deliveries in the end to propel their side to 445.
Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley registered yet another 50-run opening stand. This was their 50-run stand in the series in 4 innings.
R Ashwin was finally successful in claiming his 500th wicket as Zak Crawley top-edged one to fine leg. In the process, Ashwin became only the 2nd Indian to reach the landmark.
Ben Duckett reached his half-century off only 39 balls and got to his maiden century in India in 88 deliveries. It was also the 2nd fastest Test hundred on Indian soil and finished unbeaten on 133.
Mohammed Siraj got the 2nd wicket for India as Ollie Pope was trapped LBW. Pope's wicket for 39 ended his partnership of 83 with Ben Duckett.
Joe Root, who has had a quiet series so far, cracked a boundary off the final ball of the day. England now trail by 238 runs with 8 wickets remaining.
