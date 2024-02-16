From Ravichandran Ashwin To Nathan Lyon: List Of Bowlers To Cross 500 Test Wickets

By: Aakash Singh | February 16, 2024
Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley in Rajkot to get to the much awaited milestone. He started the England series at 492 wickets and had to wait a fair bit.
Nathan Lyon became the most recent bowler to cross the 500-wicket milestone. The Australian dismissed Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf during the Perth Test to get there.
Former West Indian paceman Courtney Walsh became the first bowler to reach 500 Test scalps. Walsh finished with 519 scalps in 132 fixtures.
Glenn McGrath picked up a staggering 563 wickets in his glorious Test career. He also held the record for most wickets by a fast bowler until James Anderson broke it.
Stuart Broad is the 2nd England bowler to reach the 500-wicket mark. Broad finished with 604 scalps in 167 Tests and retired from the format in 2023.
Anil Kumble is the first Indian to cross 500 Test wickets and finished with 619 scalps overall. The leggie also featured in 132 Tests in his career.
James Anderson is currently at No.3 with an astonishing 696 Test wickets. Anderson is well in sight of 700 Test scalps.
Shane Warne is currently at No.2 with 708 wickets in 145 Tests. The late Aussie spinner was the first to get to 600 Test scalps and his 708th victim was Andrew Flintoff.
Muttiah Muralitharan stands at the top with a staggering 800 scalps in 132 Tests at 22.73. The Sri Lankan's final Test wicket was Pragyan Ojha.
