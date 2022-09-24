Ind vs Aus: Despite rain delay, Rohit's heroics take India home: Watch pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2022

Firstly the match was delayed for two-and-a-half hours from its designated time due to a wet outfield and it was reduced to an eight-over-a-side contest

PTI

Rohit Sharma won the toss and India decided to field first

PTI

Skipper Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade were the top contributors for Australia

PTI

Axar Patel bowled a fiery spell snaring two wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David

PTI

Australia gave a target for 90 runs for 5 wickets in 8 overs

PTI

India scored 92 runs with 4 wickets in 7.2 overs

PTI

Adam zampa took three crucial wickets of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Surya Kumar Yadav

PTI

Rohit Sharma scored 46 runs off 20 balls and bagged the "Man of the Match" award for the 12th time in his T20 career

PTI

India will play its third T20 match with Australia on 25th September. Both the teams are currently tied and tomorrow will be the deciding match

PTI

Thanks For Reading!

Federer breaks into tears in his final match; 'It's been a perfect journey,' says the champion
Find out More