Ind vs Aus: Despite rain delay, Rohit's heroics take India home: Watch pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2022
Firstly the match was delayed for two-and-a-half hours from its designated time due to a wet outfield and it was reduced to an eight-over-a-side contest
PTI
Rohit Sharma won the toss and India decided to field first
Skipper Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade were the top contributors for Australia
Axar Patel bowled a fiery spell snaring two wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David
Australia gave a target for 90 runs for 5 wickets in 8 overs
India scored 92 runs with 4 wickets in 7.2 overs
Adam zampa took three crucial wickets of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Surya Kumar Yadav
Rohit Sharma scored 46 runs off 20 balls and bagged the "Man of the Match" award for the 12th time in his T20 career
India will play its third T20 match with Australia on 25th September. Both the teams are currently tied and tomorrow will be the deciding match
