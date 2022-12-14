In Pics: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, others dazzle at Mumbai event

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 14, 2022

Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward as they walked the red carpet of an event in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a blue blazer

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor exuded mermaid vibes in a neon dress

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Katrina Kaif made heads turn in a strappy, shimmery gown

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Husband Vicky Kaushal complimented her look in a black sequined blazer

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ayushmann Khurrana added the bling to the event in a shiny silver jacket

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kriti Sanon made everyone skip a beat as she stepped up in a white dress

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan was her cheerful self as she posed in a black cutout bodycon dress

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kiara Advani donned a ruffled black dress with a plunging neckline

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rashmika Mandanna struck her signature finger-heart pose

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vijay Verma went for a quirky look as he paired his jacket with wide-legged pants

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shamita Shetty

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tejasswi Prakash

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sandeepa Dhar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amol Parashar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

