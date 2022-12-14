In Pics: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, others dazzle at Mumbai event

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 14, 2022
Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward as they walked the red carpet of an event in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a blue blazer
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Janhvi Kapoor exuded mermaid vibes in a neon dress
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Katrina Kaif made heads turn in a strappy, shimmery gown
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Husband Vicky Kaushal complimented her look in a black sequined blazer
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ayushmann Khurrana added the bling to the event in a shiny silver jacket
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kriti Sanon made everyone skip a beat as she stepped up in a white dress
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sara Ali Khan was her cheerful self as she posed in a black cutout bodycon dress
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kiara Advani donned a ruffled black dress with a plunging neckline
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rashmika Mandanna struck her signature finger-heart pose
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Vijay Verma went for a quirky look as he paired his jacket with wide-legged pants
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shamita Shetty
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tejasswi Prakash
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sandeepa Dhar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Amol Parashar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
