In Pics: Urfi Javed ditches top, wears ONLY jeans on Mumbai streets

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 31, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed left netizens speechless once again with her quirky outfit
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She ditched her regular t-shirt and instead styled her jeans as a top
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Urfi shared that the outfit she had earlier worn got destroyed just moments before she was leaving her house
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She thus picked another jeans and styled it as a makeshift top
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She paired her outfit with bright red earrings and a high bun
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Urfi also treated the paparazzi with free food at a restaurant run by specially-abled people
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She urged the paps to have food at the restaurant and help the workers
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She added that the entire bill will be on her
Photo by Viral Bhayani
