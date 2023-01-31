In Pics: Urfi Javed ditches top, wears ONLY jeans on Mumbai streets

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 31, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed left netizens speechless once again with her quirky outfit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She ditched her regular t-shirt and instead styled her jeans as a top

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Urfi shared that the outfit she had earlier worn got destroyed just moments before she was leaving her house

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She thus picked another jeans and styled it as a makeshift top

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She paired her outfit with bright red earrings and a high bun

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Urfi also treated the paparazzi with free food at a restaurant run by specially-abled people

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She urged the paps to have food at the restaurant and help the workers

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She added that the entire bill will be on her

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

