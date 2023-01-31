FIRST photos of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 31, 2023
Actress Priyanka Chopra and her popstar husband Nick Jonas finally revealed the face of their daughter Malti Marie
PeeCee attended an event in Los Angeles where Nick with his brothers Kevin and Joe unveiled their Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Priyanka carried Malti in her arms as she walked in to attend the event
Dressed in whites, Malti was the perfect partner to her mom with her dad on stage
As soon as Malti's pictures went viral on the internet, netizens called her "carbon copy of her dad" Nick
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in Jodhpur in December 2018
They welcomed Malti via surrogacy in late 2021 and it was in January 2022 that PeeCee shared the good news with the world
The actress shared that they opted for surrogacy as she had some medical complications
PeeCee is one protective mom and was seen not leaving her child even for a minute during the entire event
Thanks For Reading!