IN PICS: These Sites In Uttarakhand's Almora Will Leave You In Awe

By: Rahul M | May 26, 2024
Majestic mountains and lush greenery surround Almora, a small town in Uttarakhand. The town is a cantonment area that has numerous temples, one of which is Kasar Devi.
Lakhudiyar Caves in Almora is a significant tourist site as it has paintings of animals on the walls from the Mesolithic period. It is the best place for history lovers.
Binsar is famous for its scenic beauty. The hill station provides panoramic views of the Majestic mountains and the surrounding area.
The Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, a haven for nature and animal lovers, is a lush green paradise. Its serene environment and diverse wildlife include wild boars, black bears, leopards, and many more.
Nanda Devi Temple is home to Goddess Nanda Devi, another significant temple in the state. The pilgrimage site is located on the top of the hill and provides mesmerising views of its surroundings.
The Jageshwar Temple, a place of deep reverence and spiritual significance, is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Its ancient architecture and serene atmosphere inspire a sense of awe and respect in every visitor.
Kumaon Regiment Centre is devoted to the Kumaon Regiment in the Indian Army. The Museum showcases its victories, accomplishments, and sacrifices for the nation.
