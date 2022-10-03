In Pics: The first Made-In-India light combat helicopter at Jodhpur base

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2022

The Indian Air Force formally inducted the first made-in-India multirole light combat helicopter (LCH), named Prachand

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, were also present at the induction ceremony

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took a sortie in the helicopter after the induction.

The long-felt need for indigenous attack helicopters was highlighted even more during the Kargil War.

These helicopters are capable of destruction of enemy air defences, performing counter-insurgency operations, and combat search and rescue tasks.

The HAL Light Combat Helicopter is designed and manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The choppers will be a major boost for the Indian Air Force.

