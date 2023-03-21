In Pics: Suhana Khan with her ₹11 lakh handbag

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 21, 2023

Suhana Khan. the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is no less than a princess

The star-kid was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport jetting out of the city

While Suhana manages to grab eyeballs every time she steps out, this time, it was not her, but her bag which stole the show

The starkid carried a stylish black hangbag along with her casual OOTD

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Suhana's Made In Italy bag costs a whopping Rs 11,89,872 approx

Suhana was seen obliging her fans with selfies at the airport

Suhana is all set to mark her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

The film will release straight to OTT by the end of this year

