In Pics: Sara Ali Khan's exotic bikini collection

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 11, 2022
Sara Ali Khan is all set to celebrate her 27th birthday on August 12, 2022
The actress is a favourite among her fans due to her chirpy nature and unapologetic attitude
Sara marked her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film 'Kedarnath'
A few weeks after the release of 'Kedarnath', Sara starred in Rohit Shetty's action film 'Simmba'
Over the years, she has starred in several other films including 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Coolie No 1', and 'Atrangi Re'
She will star next in 'Gaslight' and Laxman Utekar's untitled film
Besides her acting chops, Sara has also impressed her fans with her stunning Instagram handle
Sara often shares sneakpeeks from her exotic vacations and her wardrobe boasts of a huge array of vibrant bikinis
The actress never leaves a chance to flaunt her toned abs and svelte figure and her fans love her for that
