In Pics: Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi launch 'GodFather' Hindi trailer

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2022
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and megastar Chiranjeevi launched the Hindi trailer of 'GodFather' on Saturday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
In the event held in Mumbai, Salman looked dapper in a grey t-shirt, rust pants and green jacket
Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, was all suited up as he arrived for the trailer launch
Salman and Chiranjeevi were all smiles as they greeted each other
The two even exchanged a warm hug before walking in for the trailer launch
For the unversed, Salman is set to have a special cameo appearance in 'GodFather'
Chiranjeevi recently revealed that Salman did not charge a single penny to play the part
"When my producers went to him and offered him some amount, not knowing how much it was, he said, ‘You cannot buy my love towards Ram and Chiranjeevi garu with money. Get lost'," Chiranjeevi shared
Directed by Mohan Raja, 'GodFather' is set to release on October 5
