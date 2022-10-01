In Pics: Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi launch 'GodFather' Hindi trailer

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2022

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and megastar Chiranjeevi launched the Hindi trailer of 'GodFather' on Saturday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

In the event held in Mumbai, Salman looked dapper in a grey t-shirt, rust pants and green jacket

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, was all suited up as he arrived for the trailer launch

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Salman and Chiranjeevi were all smiles as they greeted each other

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The two even exchanged a warm hug before walking in for the trailer launch

Photo by Viral Bhayani

For the unversed, Salman is set to have a special cameo appearance in 'GodFather'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Chiranjeevi recently revealed that Salman did not charge a single penny to play the part

Photo by Viral Bhayani

"When my producers went to him and offered him some amount, not knowing how much it was, he said, ‘You cannot buy my love towards Ram and Chiranjeevi garu with money. Get lost'," Chiranjeevi shared

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Directed by Mohan Raja, 'GodFather' is set to release on October 5

Photo by Viral Bhayani

