In Pics: Saif Ali Khan's doting dad moments

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2022
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is all set to turn 52 on August 16, 2022
He is the son of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
Saif is a father to four kids -- Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan
Saif was married to actress Amrita Singh from 1991 and 2004, and has two children with her -- Sara and Ibrahim
In 2012, he married Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the couple is now parents to Taimur and Jeh
Throwback photo of a young Sara enjoying some quality time with her 'Abba'
Saif is a doting father to all his kids and has often spoken about how all the four of them are equal to him in all aspects
Even though Sara and Ibrahim stay with their mother Amrita, they are a part of all the major functions of the Pataudis and are often seen spending time with their daddy dearest and their half siblings, Taimur and Jeh
