In Pics: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor jet off with sons Taimur, Jeh

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2022

Power-couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They were accompanied by their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The family was clicked as they jetted off to some undisclosed location

Photo by Viral Bhayani

While Bebo and Saif tightly held on to Taimur's hand, Jeh was seen sleeping soundly in his nanny's arms

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saif looked charming in a black t-shirt and denims and completed his look with tinted sunglasses

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The little nawab Taimur looked cute as a button in a pink shirt and jeans

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kareena rocked the classic white-and-blue combo and chose an outfit that was chic yet comfortable

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The family waved at the paps as they walked in the airport

Photo by Viral Bhayani

