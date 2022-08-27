In Pics: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor jet off with sons Taimur, Jeh

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2022
Power-couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They were accompanied by their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The family was clicked as they jetted off to some undisclosed location
Photo by Viral Bhayani
While Bebo and Saif tightly held on to Taimur's hand, Jeh was seen sleeping soundly in his nanny's arms
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Saif looked charming in a black t-shirt and denims and completed his look with tinted sunglasses
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The little nawab Taimur looked cute as a button in a pink shirt and jeans
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kareena rocked the classic white-and-blue combo and chose an outfit that was chic yet comfortable
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The family waved at the paps as they walked in the airport
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!