In Pics: Rhea Chakraborty stuns in pink as she visits Durga Puja pandal with brother Showik

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2022

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday visited Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai with brother Showik to seek blessings

Photo by Viral Bhayani

For the occasion, Rhea wore a beautiful pink saree with sleeveless blouse

Photo by Viral Bhayani

At the pandal, she posed with her brother and actor Ashish Chaudhary

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She left her hair open and completed her look with jhumka

Photo by Viral Bhayani

In 2020, Rhea and Showik got arrested by the NCB in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rhea spent a month in jail while Showik got bail after three months

The actress was last seen in the film Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh bachchan

