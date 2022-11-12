In Pics: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2022
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on November 14
Deepika and Ranveer are undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most-loved couples
They don't shy away from social media PDA and are often seen dropping adorable comments under each other's pictures
It was love at first sight for Ranveer when he saw Deepika at an awards function in 2012 and was immediately enamored by her beauty
In an interview, he had shared how he felt the world slowing down when he first saw Deepika walking in
The duo fell in love on the sets of 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela' in 2013
The couple preferred keeping everything private and didn't announce their relationship immediately to the world
DeepVeer fans were thrilled to see the couple star together in 'Bajirao Mastani' which released in 2015
After dating for six years, the duo got married in Italy at Lake Como on November 14, 2018
Their dreamy wedding pictures are still fresh in everyone's minds
We only wish the best for the couple and wish them a happy wedding anniversary
