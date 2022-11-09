15 years of Deepika Padukone: Tracing her Bollywood journey

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2022
It has been 15 years since the release of 'Om Shanti Om', which also means Deepika Padukone has completed 15 years in Bollywood
Deepika marked her big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007
Prior to that, she was a model and had also appeared in many commercials as well as music videos
With her super hit debut, things were looking bright for her but then she faced a career downturn
Her movies like 'Chandni Chowk To China', 'Karthik Calling Karthik', 'Lafangey Parindey' and 'Break Ke Baad' flopped at the box office
However, Deepika didn't let this affect her and she kept performing. She then went on a row of giving several hits
In 2013, Deepika's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' turned out to be a blockbuster and her performance was praised by the critics
Deepika then impressed the audience by playing the comical role of a gangster's daughter named 'Meenalochni' in 'Chennai Express' in the same year
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Ram Leela' was the 4th consecutive 100-crore success for Deepika and her third film in 2013
She became the quintessential Bhansali muse and touched hearts once again with her portrayal of 'Mastani' in the periodic drama 'Bajirao Mastani' in 2015
Even though controversies surrounded the 2018 film 'Padmaavat', what stood out was Deepika's phenomenal performance as Queen Padmavati
Based on true events Deepika played the role of a real-life acid attack survivor in the 2018 released film 'Chhapaak'
She was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan', which also marked her OTT debut. The film was based on the complexities of relationships in today's times
Deepika will be next seen in 'Pathaan' which will reunite her with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023
Besides, the actress also has 'Brahmastra Part 2: Dev', 'Fighter', 'The Intern' remake and 'Project K' in her kitty
