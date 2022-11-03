In Pics: 9 Pakistani leaders killed by assailants

November 03, 2022

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated at a political rally in Liaqat National Bagh. Shots were fired at her and a suicide bomb was detonated immediately following the shooting. She was declared dead at Rawalpindi General Hospital

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was executed in 1979 by the dictator General Zia-ul-Haq. To this day it is widely recognized as a judicial murder

General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq died in a plane crash in 1988. However, it is believed that this was no accident and explosives were hidden in mango crates which deliberately brought down brought the plane

The longest-serving prime minister of Pakistan, Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by a hired assassin, Said Akbar, at a political rally in the city of Rawalpindi

Tahira Asif was a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan. She was assassinated in 2014 by two armed men in Lahore

In 2011, Salman Taseer the Governor of Punjab was assassinated in Islamabad by his bodyguard Mumtaz Qadri, who disagreed with Taseer's opposition to Pakistan's blasphemy law

Haroon Bilour was the son of renowned politician Bashir Ahmed Bilour. He was killed in a suicide bombing during a party meeting in Peshawar on July 10, 2018

Sajid Qureshi was a member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh. On June 21, 2013, at the age of 53, he was gunned down in Karachi

Rana Shamshad Ahmad Khan was assassinated along with his son Rana Shahbaz on 2015 at Kamoke

