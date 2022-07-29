In Pics: Opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2022

Joint- flagbearers PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh lead the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG)

PTI

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG)

PTI

Artists perform near a giant mechanical raging bull during the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG)

PTI

PTI

Aeroshow during the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG)

PTI

Official mascot of CWG Perry The Bull during the Opening Ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG)

PTI

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai addresses the crowd during the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG)

PTI

