In pics: Kashmir, the heaven on earth is at its best beauty; check this out

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 08, 2023
If you wish to see heaven on Earth, definitely it is Jammu and Kashmir in India and if you take a train from and to Srinagar Railway Station, the view is scenic and it is unbelievable that it is our very own country, India
The Jammu-Baramulla Railway link connects the Kashmir Valley with Jammu Railway Station and the rest of the country
The railway network in Jammu and Kashmir is the highest altitude network in the country
The snowfall is mostly being witnessed during the months of December-February
A temperature of -0.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Srinagar today while Banihal shivered at 3.4 degrees Celsius
While travelling through this route, tourists will get to see numerous tunnels and bridges, including the famous arch bridge over the Chenab River
The growth of the nation’s northernmost alpine region is predicted to get a boost by the availability of an all-season, pleasant, convenient, and affordable mass transportation system
Srinagar- Banihal train: A picturesque view of train pulling through the snow laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir
