In pics: Kashmir, the heaven on earth is at its best beauty; check this out

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 08, 2023

If you wish to see heaven on Earth, definitely it is Jammu and Kashmir in India and if you take a train from and to Srinagar Railway Station, the view is scenic and it is unbelievable that it is our very own country, India

The Jammu-Baramulla Railway link connects the Kashmir Valley with Jammu Railway Station and the rest of the country

The railway network in Jammu and Kashmir is the highest altitude network in the country

The snowfall is mostly being witnessed during the months of December-February

A temperature of -0.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Srinagar today while Banihal shivered at 3.4 degrees Celsius

While travelling through this route, tourists will get to see numerous tunnels and bridges, including the famous arch bridge over the Chenab River

The growth of the nation’s northernmost alpine region is predicted to get a boost by the availability of an all-season, pleasant, convenient, and affordable mass transportation system

Srinagar- Banihal train: A picturesque view of train pulling through the snow laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir

Thanks For Reading!

In pics: Here's how most Indian cities will look like during a heavy snowfall
Find out More