In pics: Here's how most Indian cities will look like during a heavy snowfall

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 07, 2023
It's hard to imagine Indian cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi and others experiencing snowfall anytime of the year but with Artificial Intelligence (AI) everything is possible. Anshuman Choudhary and Rishabh Sharma have shared a few pictures of these cities imagining during snowfall. Check out these beautiful pictures of snow clad Indian cities
Kolkata's trams are symbol of the city's rich history. Though, a reminder of colonial past, trans still hold its beauty and when it snows it surely would be a fun trip in the open
'Victoria Memorial' in Kolkata is stunning and with this artificial snowfall it looks heavenly. Wonder how would it be if it snows in real?
'Howrah Bridge', the heart of the city will look like Berlin, just the way we have seen in some of the old movies in the 80s
'India Gate' in Delhi is a war memorial located near the Rajpath on the eastern edge of the 'ceremonial axis'. This duty path resembles much like walking in Britain
Have you ever thought of a snowfall in hot 'Aamchi Mumbai'? What if it does? Our very own 'Gateway of India' will be covered with snow and in its fullest glory. We all would love to go and get some pictures for quick Instagram post
Varanasi, a city on the Ganges river in northern India that has a central place in the traditions of pilgrimage, death, and mourning in the Hindu world, will be inexplicable during snow. We are sure, this will be the first place crowded by tourist to experience river and snow meeting
The pathways of Varanasi, which during winters have fog accumulated all the way will have snow clad all around
Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad is a beautiful place for couples and families. During the snowfall, this place surely will be India's Paris for those who are looking for a romantic getaway
Sabarmati Ashram on the banks of Sabarmati river is a place for peace and what better way to introspect than being in the lap of nature amidst snow
Hyderabad, the city of Nizams which is known for its beauty and it will stun in beauty during snowfall. Covered with shimmery snow, the city's architectural delights will be a sight to behold
Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, especially during the full moon and with the temple clad with snow would be a peaceful picture to watch
