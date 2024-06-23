In Pics: Isha Ambani's Exquisite Looks From Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | June 23, 2024
The recent Italian pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant presented some stunning fashion looks from many prominent figures. Amidst the high fashion spectacle, Isha Ambani emerged as a true fashionista with her sophisticated and understated style. Let's decode her wardrobe from the pre-wedding festivities
Looking absolutely gorgeous for the cruise event, she donned a body-hugging black dress accentuating her curvy figure. The sheer pattern at the bottom added a glamorous touch to the look.
Isha re-wore a custom couture gown from her wedding to Anand Piramal for Katy Perry's performance night. The elegant ensemble boasted of intricate embroidery with their name and wedding date.
She channelled her inner princess in a Tamara Ralph Fall 2023 couture top paired with a Spring/Summer 2024 Couture custom skirt for the lavish pre-wedding bash
She oozed glam and grace in a sensual style that featured a white tank top paired with a fringe pattern and gold embellishment beige skirt.
Another look from her pre-wedding wardrobe is a white dress with an intricate floral pattern. The Ambani daughter is often praised for her simplicity in her looks.
For another event, she opted for a vintage look, wearing a black and gold striped dress. The look was complemented by a shimmery gold overcoat, making her minimal fashion stand out
Thanks For Reading!