In Pics: Inside the luxury resort that's hosting the G20 summit

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 15, 2022

The venue for the summit is Apurva Kempinski, a luxury resort in Bali’s Nusa Dua

The beachfront destination has 475 rooms, suites, and villas and is located on top of a cliff

Surrounded by lush greenery overlooking the ocean, the hotel offers luxurious stays in Nusa Dua

Boasting a 60 m outdoor swimming pool, the resort also houses a spa

All the 20 national delegations, plus other prominent international figures including the heads of the United Nations and FIFA are going to stay here

A variety of local and international dishes are offered at Pala Restaurant

The sophisticated rooms offer personal butler service for the guests

Being just 15 km from Ngurah Rai International Airport this hotel is the perfect choice after a long flight

Elegantly decorated, each unit is well-appointed with modern amenities and wooden furnishings

G20 summit guests can enjoy a garden or ocean view from the private balcony

Thanks For Reading!

Mesmerizing pictures of snowfall in Kashmir Valley
Find out More