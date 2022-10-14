In Pics: Indian Army warrior 'Zoom's' memorial

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2022
The Indian Army officers paid tribute to Zoom, the fearless assault dog who passed away
Zoom passed away after sustaining injuries in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag
A wreath laying ceremony was held in his honour
Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aulja, General Officer Commanding-in Chief of the Chinar Corps, laid floral wreaths on his mortal remains
The canine had been trained to locate and bring down terrorists. Zoom had been part of many active operations in Kashmir
29 army dog units were present as they payed tribute to Zoom
Zoom had received 2 gunshot injuries during the mission despite that he continued his task and helped in neutralising the 2 terrorists
Both terrorists were involved in terror activities including attack on civilians
