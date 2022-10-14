In Pics: Indian Army warrior 'Zoom's' memorial

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2022

The Indian Army officers paid tribute to Zoom, the fearless assault dog who passed away

ANI

Zoom passed away after sustaining injuries in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

PTI

A wreath laying ceremony was held in his honour

Twitter

Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aulja, General Officer Commanding-in Chief of the Chinar Corps, laid floral wreaths on his mortal remains

PTI

The canine had been trained to locate and bring down terrorists. Zoom had been part of many active operations in Kashmir

ANI

29 army dog units were present as they payed tribute to Zoom

ANI

Zoom had received 2 gunshot injuries during the mission despite that he continued his task and helped in neutralising the 2 terrorists

ANI

Both terrorists were involved in terror activities including attack on civilians

ANI

