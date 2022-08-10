In Pics: Hottest looks of Jacqueline Fernandez

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 10, 2022
Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to ring in her 37th birthday on August 11, 2022
She was born and raised in Bahrain to a multiracial Eurasian family of Sri Lankan, Canadian, and Malaysian descent.
After graduating in mass communication from the University of Sydney and working as a television reporter in Sri Lanka, she joined the modeling industry
In 2006, she was crowned the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant and represented Sri Lanka at the world Miss Universe 2006 pageant held in Los Angeles
In 2009, Jacqueline travelled to India for a modeling assignment. She successfully auditioned for Sujoy Ghosh's fantasy film 'Aladin' (2009), which went on to become her acting debut
Jacqueline had her breakthrough role with the psychological thriller 'Murder 2' (2011), her first commercial success
This was followed by glamorous roles in the commercially successful ensemble-comedy 'Housefull 2' (2012) and the action thriller 'Race 2' (2013)
She went on to star in the top-grossing action film 'Kick' (2014) and the comedies 'Housefull 3' (2016) and 'Judwaa 2' (2017)
Jacqueline was last seen in the south film 'Vikrant Rona', alongside Kichcha Sudeepa
Thanks For Reading!