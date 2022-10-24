In Pics, from prime minister celebrating with soldiers, to festival being celebrated all around globe, everything you want to see this Diwali 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 24, 2022

Kargil, Oct 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with Armed Forces, in Kargil on Monday.

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Jasbir Singh (L) presents sweets to Pakistans Rangers wing commander Aamir (2R) on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, about 35km from Amritsar on October 24, 2022.

Businessmen participate in Chopda Pujan or the worship of account books, as part of a ritual to mark the Hindu festival of Diwali at Kumkum Swaminarayan Temple in Ahmedabad on October 24, 2022.

Women light lamps on the eve of Diwali festival, in Bhopal on Sunday.

An Iluminated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus building, Mumbai.

A Shining Charminar of Hyderabad with lightings of tricolour on Sunday during Diwali.

An aerial view of Diwali Celebration at Gateway of India.

Shining Golden Temple at Amritsar.

Bright and illuminated Opera House of Sydney during Diwali Festival.

Mayor office, London shared the best wishes during Diwali.

SoBo glitters in Diwali 2022.

