In Pics: Deepika Padukone jets off to Qatar for FIFA World Cup final amid Besharam Rang controversy

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 17, 2022

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was seen flying out of Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actress reportedly flew to Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup finals

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She will be seen promoting her film 'Pathaan' at the mega event

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Deepika was dropped by husband Ranveer SIngh at the airport

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actress was all smiles as she was clicked by the paparazzi

Photo by Viral Bhayani

This was Deepika's first public appearance ever since controversy broke out over her song 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Several politicians objected to Deepika's outfits in the song, particularly a saffron bikini

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They also demanded a boycott of 'Pathaan' and threatened to stall its release until the makers made the necessary changes

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

From Pathaan to Laal Singh Chaddha, films that faced boycott in 2022
Find out More