In Pics: Deepika Padukone jets off to Qatar for FIFA World Cup final amid Besharam Rang controversy

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 17, 2022
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was seen flying out of Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday
The actress reportedly flew to Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup finals
She will be seen promoting her film 'Pathaan' at the mega event
Deepika was dropped by husband Ranveer SIngh at the airport
The actress was all smiles as she was clicked by the paparazzi
This was Deepika's first public appearance ever since controversy broke out over her song 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'
Several politicians objected to Deepika's outfits in the song, particularly a saffron bikini
They also demanded a boycott of 'Pathaan' and threatened to stall its release until the makers made the necessary changes
