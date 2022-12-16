From Pathaan to Laal Singh Chaddha, films that faced boycott in 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 16, 2022
SRK and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan is facing boycott calls ever since its song Besharam Rang was released. Take a look at the movies that faced boycott calls in 2022
Concerns have been raised over the 'vulgar visuals' and displeasure over the saffron bikini that Deepika is seen donning in the song. BJP workers, RSS supporters and others expressed displeasure
Brahmastra faced boycott calls for a comment Ranbir Kapoor made 10 years ago in which he could be seen opening up about his love for meat, especially beef
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha faced immense backlash over actors’ old comments on intolerance and 'not feeling safe' in India
Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger faced backlash and a boycott trend after the actor reportedly said the boycott culture was going a little too far
Akshay Kumar’s comments on writer Kanika Dhillon’s old remarks on Hindu religious belief, hijab ban, and communal lynching were the reasons why Raksha Bandhan faced backlash
Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj was earlier titled Prithviraj. The film also faced a boycott call for allegedly distorting historical facts
Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai faced backlash and an FIR for her Kaali film poster which showed Hindu Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette. A flag of the LGBT community was also seen in the background
