In Pics: Decoding Sharvari's Fashionable Looks From Munjya Promotions

By: Manisha Karki | June 09, 2024

Sharvari raises the temperature in a backless light green bodycon dress. She paired the look with white high heels and a sleek bun.

Photo courtesy: Sharvari Instagram

The stunner added dram to the look in a fusion of casual shirt and black leather mini skirt.

Photo courtesy: Sharvari Instagram

She painted the town red in an off shoulder velvet top, and skirt with matching heels.

Photo courtesy: Sharvari Instagram

Sharvari nailed the look in denim mini dress, paired with white pump heels.

Photo courtesy: Sharvari Instagram

Taking the Munjya promotional look to another level, she gave us retro vibes in violet and green dress, with high pony, and black earrings.

Photo courtesy: Sharvari Instagram

She slays in an off-shoulder check line beige dress, with high heels.

Photo courtesy: Sharvari Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

