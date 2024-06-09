In Pics: Decoding Sharvari's Fashionable Looks From Munjya Promotions

By: Manisha Karki | June 09, 2024
Sharvari raises the temperature in a backless light green bodycon dress. She paired the look with white high heels and a sleek bun.
Photo courtesy: Sharvari Instagram
The stunner added dram to the look in a fusion of casual shirt and black leather mini skirt.
Photo courtesy: Sharvari Instagram
She painted the town red in an off shoulder velvet top, and skirt with matching heels.
Photo courtesy: Sharvari Instagram
Sharvari nailed the look in denim mini dress, paired with white pump heels.
Photo courtesy: Sharvari Instagram
Taking the Munjya promotional look to another level, she gave us retro vibes in violet and green dress, with high pony, and black earrings.
Photo courtesy: Sharvari Instagram
She slays in an off-shoulder check line beige dress, with high heels.
Photo courtesy: Sharvari Instagram
Thanks For Reading!