In pics: Congress leaders in show of support as ED questions Sonia Gandhi

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi on her way to ED office. Sonia Gandhi asked that her daughter be allowed to stay in the building as she keeps her medicines

ANI

Rahul Gandhi also arrived to support his mother

ANI

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor speak to media

PTI

Rajya Sabha member Selja Kumari at a sit in with Congress workers

PTI

Police in Lucknow try to pacify Congress workers

PTI

P Chidambaram with Congress workers in New Delhi

ANI

Maharashtra Congress chief and MLA Nana Patole at a protest in Mumbai

PTI

MP and West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and MP KC Venugopal at a protest in New Delhi

ANI

