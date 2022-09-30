In pics: Check features of upgraded Vande Bharat Express

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flaged off Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar today
ANI
Apart from Prime Minister Modi other dignitaries such as Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Ministers were also present
ANI
The train will run between Gandhinagar and Mumbai, connecting the state capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra
ANI
The Vande Bharat Express which is newly made with semi-high speed train, is ready for its commercial run
ANI
The train will operate six days a week except Sundays
The fare for Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey by executive chair car will be Rs 2,505 while that for chair car will be Rs 1,385
The train reaches 160 kmph speed in just 140 seconds and also provides riding comfort
ANI
All the 16 coaches in the train is equipped with 32-inch screens providing passengers infotainment
Divyang-friendly washrooms and seat handle with seat numbers in Braille letters have also been provided
