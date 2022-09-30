In pics: Check features of upgraded Vande Bharat Express

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flaged off Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar today

ANI

Apart from Prime Minister Modi other dignitaries such as Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Ministers were also present

ANI

The train will run between Gandhinagar and Mumbai, connecting the state capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra

ANI

The Vande Bharat Express which is newly made with semi-high speed train, is ready for its commercial run

ANI

The train will operate six days a week except Sundays

twitter

The fare for Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey by executive chair car will be Rs 2,505 while that for chair car will be Rs 1,385

Twitter

The train reaches 160 kmph speed in just 140 seconds and also provides riding comfort

ANI

All the 16 coaches in the train is equipped with 32-inch screens providing passengers infotainment

Twitter

Divyang-friendly washrooms and seat handle with seat numbers in Braille letters have also been provided

Twitter

