IN PICS: Best Red Carpet looks at the Grammy Awards 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 06, 2023
The Grammy Awards are presented by the Recording Academy of the United States to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry and the biggest names appeared in their best fashion style in Los Angeles. In pic: Busta Rhymes and Queen Latifah
Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Images
Doja Cat arrived in a one-shouldered black vinyl Versace dress with a train and matching gloves
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Cardi B arrived in a theatric look that Indian designer Gaurav Gupta recently debuted at Paris Haute Couture Week
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Best New Artist nominee Anitta arrived in a vintage piece from Atelier Versace's Spring-Summer 2003 collection
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Harry Styles sparkled in an Egonlab jumpsuit covered with Swarovski crystals
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lil Uzi Vert, with an eye-catching spiked hairdo, wore an all-black Comme des Garçons outfit with a Richard Mille watch and Balenciaga shoes
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Country singer Kelsea Ballerini brought a pop of color to the red carpet in a custom Prabal Gurung gown
David Fisher/Shutterstock
R&B singer Hannah Monds' wore a strappy leather bondage dress with gloves and a voluminous fuchsia skirt
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Bebe Rexha wore a custom hot pink Moschino gown with matching gloves
David Swanson/Reuters
Lizzo wore a dramatic Dolce & Gabbana cape with floral appliques from the label's Alta Moda 2022 collection
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo went for a goth-inspired look in this sheer black silk georgette gown by Miu Miu
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Barbadian singer Amanda Reifer arrived in a one-shouldered dress with a gravity-defying hairdo
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Taylor Swift stunned in a bejeweled midnight blue two-piece by Roberto Cavalli. She completed the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels worth a reported $3 million
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wore Zuhair Murad and Dolce & Gabbana respectively
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Camila Cabello rocked a unique bralette with a black slit skirt
David Fisher/Shutterstock
