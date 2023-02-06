IN PICS: Best Red Carpet looks at the Grammy Awards 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 06, 2023

The Grammy Awards are presented by the Recording Academy of the United States to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry and the biggest names appeared in their best fashion style in Los Angeles. In pic: Busta Rhymes and Queen Latifah

Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Images

Doja Cat arrived in a one-shouldered black vinyl Versace dress with a train and matching gloves

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cardi B arrived in a theatric look that Indian designer Gaurav Gupta recently debuted at Paris Haute Couture Week

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Best New Artist nominee Anitta arrived in a vintage piece from Atelier Versace's Spring-Summer 2003 collection

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Harry Styles sparkled in an Egonlab jumpsuit covered with Swarovski crystals

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert, with an eye-catching spiked hairdo, wore an all-black Comme des Garçons outfit with a Richard Mille watch and Balenciaga shoes

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini brought a pop of color to the red carpet in a custom Prabal Gurung gown

David Fisher/Shutterstock

R&B singer Hannah Monds' wore a strappy leather bondage dress with gloves and a voluminous fuchsia skirt

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha wore a custom hot pink Moschino gown with matching gloves

David Swanson/Reuters

Lizzo wore a dramatic Dolce & Gabbana cape with floral appliques from the label's Alta Moda 2022 collection

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo went for a goth-inspired look in this sheer black silk georgette gown by Miu Miu

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Barbadian singer Amanda Reifer arrived in a one-shouldered dress with a gravity-defying hairdo

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Taylor Swift stunned in a bejeweled midnight blue two-piece by Roberto Cavalli. She completed the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels worth a reported $3 million

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wore Zuhair Murad and Dolce & Gabbana respectively

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Camila Cabello rocked a unique bralette with a black slit skirt

David Fisher/Shutterstock

