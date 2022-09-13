In Pics: Ayushmann Khurrana's cutest moments with family

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2022
One of the most talented and successful actors in Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his 38th birthday on September 14, 2022
He is not only an outstanding actor but also an amazing husband and son and a doting dad
Ayushmann tied the knot with his childhood friend and long time girlfriend Tahira Kashyap in November 2008
They are blessed with two kids, Virajveer and Varushka
He is often seen spending quality moments with his family despite being busy with his project
They do not miss to treasure any happy moments. The actor makes sure that his kids are his first priority
Both Ayushmann and Tahira are followers of Nichiren Buddhism, and is helping them get through Tahira's cancer diagnosis
On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the movie 'Anek'
Ayushmann started off his career as a popular radio jockey, and eventually became a VJ on MTV India and one of the most popular hosts in India
Khurrana rose to fame with his debut film 'Vicky Donor'
The family of four is often seen sharing beautiful moments together and never shy away from posting about it on Instagram
