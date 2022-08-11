In Pics: Arjun Kanungo, Carla Dennis' complete wedding album

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 11, 2022
Singer Arjun Kanungo and his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis, got married in Mumbai on August 10
Arjun looked stylish in an ivory sherwani while Carla looked stunning in a red bridal lehenga
"My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us," Arjun wrote on his Instagram
In the Mehendi pictures, the couple can be seen grinning and engrossed in each other's eyes
Arjun was dressed in white ethnic attire, while Carla looked stunning in a pink lehenga
We wish Arjun and Carla a happy married life!
