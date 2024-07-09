In PICS: Amy Jackson Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In Bikini From French Riviera

By: Sunanda Singh | July 09, 2024
Amy Jackson has shared stunning photos of herself in a mesmerising green cut-out monokini on her Instagram account.
Photo Courtesy Amy Jackson Instagram
The actress was seen wearing a blue-orange bikini while she soaked in some sunshine. She also paired it with sunglasses.
Photo Courtesy Amy Jackson Instagram
Posing in a bikini, Amy's photo set the internet ablaze.
Photo Courtesy Amy Jackson Instagram
The actress treated fans with her gorgeous pictures from the French Riviera.
Amy flaunts her sizzling style in a blue and orange bikini. She is posing against the sparkling water and blue skies.
Photo Courtesy Amy Jackson Instagram
The actress posed in front of the camera and amazed the audience with her glittering green dress that featured a thigh-high slit.
Photo Courtesy Amy Jackson Instagram
Sharing the picture on her Instagram account Amy captioned, "A French Riviera Romance with @osereeswimwear - the best 24 hours in St Tropez for Oseree's beautiful new store launch."
Photo Courtesy Amy Jackson Instagram
Amy recently engaged with London-based Ed Westwick. He proposed to her on a bridge in Gstaad, Switzerland, on January 29, 2024.
Photo Courtesy Amy Jackson Instagram
According to reports, the couple dated each other for almost two years before they got engaged.
Photo Courtesy Amy Jackson Instagram
