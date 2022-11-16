In Pics: All the gifts given by Narendra Modi to the world leaders

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently on a visit to Indonesia to attend the G20 summit gifted world leaders with various India's rich art and crafts. So here's a list of all the world leaders and the gifts they received
'Mata Ni Pachedi' is what Prime Minister Modi gifted UK PM Rishi Sunak. Mata ni pachedi means ‘behind the mother goddess,’ this is a cloth that constitutes a temple of the goddess
Narendra Modi gifted a 'Kanal Brass Set' from Mandi & Kullu to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
Modi gifted a silver bowl from Surat and a Kinnauri Shawl from Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh to Indonesian President Joko Widodo
Prime Minister Modi gifted 'Agate Bowl' to French President Emmanuel Macron, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz from Kutch, Gujarat
Modi gifted a 'Patan Patola Dupatta' (scarf) to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni
PM Narendra Modi gifts 'Pithora' to Australian PM Anthony Albanese
Thanks For Reading!