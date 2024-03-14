In Pics: Aamir Khan Celebrates 59th Birthday With Ex-Wife Kiran Rao, Media

By: Sachin T | March 14, 2024

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, turned 59 on Thursday, and just like every year, this year too, the actor made it a point to celebrate his special day with the media

Aamir was all smiles as the media gathered outside his residence on Thursday morning and sung him the 'happy birthday' song

He was at his casual best in a black t-shirt and blue jeans, and was surrounded by his family and members of his team

He also interacted with the media and thanked everyone for taking time out for his birthday

Aamir was seen making a wish and cutting his birthday cake with ex-wife Kiran Rao by his side

People from his team as well as the paps and media personnel were seen clapping and cheering as the actor cut his birthday cake

Aamir also lovingly fed his birthday cake to Kiran and requested everyone to watch her latest directorial, Laapataa Ladies

