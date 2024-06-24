In Pics: 7 Places To Visit In Andhra Pradesh During Rainy Season

By: Sunanda Singh | June 24, 2024
Andhra Pradesh, a gem on the coast of the Bay of Bengal, stands out for its religious significance and a plethora of stunning locations, including the picturesque Gandikota village.
Araku Valley, a verdant paradise, is a feast for the eyes with its lush greenery and a panoramic view of its surroundings.
Horsley Hills is one of the most visited places in Andhra Pradesh. The enchanting place is a must-visit, especially for nature lovers.
Lambasingi is a heavenly place and is also called Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh.
Visakhapatnam is another place to visit in the state. The beautiful city holds numerous beaches in its heart.
Kakinanda in Andhra Pradesh is known for its beaches. These beaches provide panoramic views of sunset and sunrise.
Maredumilli is a small village in the state that is nestled with rivers, mountains, and lush greenery.
