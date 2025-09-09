IN PICTURES: 7 Must-Visit Waterfalls To Explore In Karnataka

By: Rahul M | September 09, 2025
Kudremukh is located in the Western ghats, Chikkamagaluru district. It is surrounded by natural beauty, including Kadambi Waterfalls. If you want to explore majestic places in Karnataka, then this is the best place to start your journey.
Jog Falls is a waterfall on the Sharavati River located in Siddapur taluk of Uttara Kannada district. It is one of the tallest waterfalls in India.
Hanumana Gundi Falls is another famous waterfall you should not miss in Kuduremukh.
Abbey Falls is another waterfall to visit in Karnataka. It is also known as Jessy Falls, which is situated in Coorg.
Shivanasamudra Falls is a must-visit place for nature lovers. The place offers enchanting views of its surroundings.
Iruppu Falls is another tourist destination and a place for spiritual people, as the nearby place is home to Lord Shiva.
Dabbe Falls is a waterfall located on the banks of River Sharavathi. It is just 35 km away from Jog Falls.
