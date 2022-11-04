In Pics: 130-year-old tunnel discovered in JJ hospital

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2022

A 220-meter-long tunnel was discovered under the nursing complex of JJ Hospital

Photo by Salman Ansari

This tunnel is supposedly 130 years old

Photo by Salman Ansari

This discovery was made when the hospital undertook some digging work

Photo by Salman Ansari

The hospital is believed to have made the discovery two days ago

Photo by Salman Ansari

The Archaeological Department has been informed and the further procedure is underway

Photo by Salman Ansari

The hospital staff were seen taking pictures with the newly discovered tunnel

Photo by Salman Ansari

JJ Hospital at Nagpada Marg is 177 years old and holds the honor of being the city's oldest public hospital. Among the many historic and medical achievements in the hospital's long lifetime, another one is soon to be added

Photo by Salman Ansari

