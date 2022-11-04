In Pics: 130-year-old tunnel discovered in JJ hospital

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2022
A 220-meter-long tunnel was discovered under the nursing complex of JJ Hospital
Photo by Salman Ansari
This tunnel is supposedly 130 years old
Photo by Salman Ansari
This discovery was made when the hospital undertook some digging work
Photo by Salman Ansari
The hospital is believed to have made the discovery two days ago
Photo by Salman Ansari
The Archaeological Department has been informed and the further procedure is underway
Photo by Salman Ansari
The hospital staff were seen taking pictures with the newly discovered tunnel
Photo by Salman Ansari
JJ Hospital at Nagpada Marg is 177 years old and holds the honor of being the city's oldest public hospital. Among the many historic and medical achievements in the hospital's long lifetime, another one is soon to be added
Photo by Salman Ansari
