Virat Kohli Birthday Special - Mushy pictures with Anushka Sharma

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2022
Virat Kohli will celebrate his 34th birthday on November 5. Virat married actress Anushka Sharma in 2017. So let's take a look at the duo's adorable pictures...
Virat and Anuskha are considered one of the most influential power couples in India
The fairytale love story began in 2013 when the two stars met for a commercial shoot
The duo never misses a chance to dish out major relationship goals
Virat and Anuskha or 'Virushka' as their fans call them look the happiest with each other and this picture is proof of the same
They often bless their fans with cute pictures on Instagram
The couple glowed as they posed for this cute sun-kissed selfie
Anushka posted this picture from their honeymoon in Finland
The duo is often seen posting goofy and fun pictures with each other
The lovebirds welcomed their first child Vamika in January last year
Thanks For Reading!