Virat Kohli Birthday Special - Mushy pictures with Anushka Sharma

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2022

Virat Kohli will celebrate his 34th birthday on November 5. Virat married actress Anushka Sharma in 2017. So let's take a look at the duo's adorable pictures...

Instagram

Virat and Anuskha are considered one of the most influential power couples in India

Instagram

The fairytale love story began in 2013 when the two stars met for a commercial shoot

Instagram

The duo never misses a chance to dish out major relationship goals

Instagram

Virat and Anuskha or 'Virushka' as their fans call them look the happiest with each other and this picture is proof of the same

Instagram

They often bless their fans with cute pictures on Instagram

Instagram

The couple glowed as they posed for this cute sun-kissed selfie

Instagram

Anushka posted this picture from their honeymoon in Finland

Instagram

The duo is often seen posting goofy and fun pictures with each other

Instagram

The lovebirds welcomed their first child Vamika in January last year

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Anushka Sharma slams fan for trespassing Virat Kohli's hotel room: 'An absolute disgrace and...
Find out More