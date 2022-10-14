In Photos: Bollywood couples celebrate Karwa Chauth 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2022
Several Bollywood couples celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth on Thursday. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were among the first ones to give a glimpse of their Karwa Chauth celebrations
For Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, it was their first Karwa Chauth this year
Shilpa Shetty revealed that her husband Raj Kundra too observed a fast for her
Mouni Roy too celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with husband Suraj Nambiar
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh
R Madhavan and Sarita
Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja
Television couples too celebrated the festival with equal pomp and joy. Rubina looked gorgeous as she posed with husband Abhinav Shukla
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar
Thanks For Reading!