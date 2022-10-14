In Photos: Bollywood couples celebrate Karwa Chauth 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2022

Several Bollywood couples celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth on Thursday. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were among the first ones to give a glimpse of their Karwa Chauth celebrations

For Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, it was their first Karwa Chauth this year

Shilpa Shetty revealed that her husband Raj Kundra too observed a fast for her

Mouni Roy too celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with husband Suraj Nambiar

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

R Madhavan and Sarita

Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja

Television couples too celebrated the festival with equal pomp and joy. Rubina looked gorgeous as she posed with husband Abhinav Shukla

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon at Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth celebrations
Find out More